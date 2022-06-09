Chameraud opts out of MSU Billings men’s soccer contract

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

BILLINGS – Head men’s soccer coach Thomas Chameraud announced Thursday that he will not renew his contract at Montana State University Billings for the 2022-23 academic year.

The former Yellowjacket will step away from the program after leading it for three seasons and serving as the top assistant coach for six seasons beginning in 2013 after his playing career.

“This was a difficult decision to make because MSUB has been part of my life for the last 11 years,” said Chameraud, who played for the Yellowjackets as a midfielder during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

“During this time, I met incredible people and players and created relationships that will last a lifetime. I met my wife in a classroom here at MSUB and since then we have had three wonderful children. I would like to thank Dan McNally for bringing me here in 2011, and Alex Balog for trusting me to be his assistant coach for six years. I have learned a lot with these two coaches and they were always here for me after I took over. I would also like to thank all my teammates and players who I coached. We have had some ups and downs during our seasons but I’m grateful for the relationships that I have created with them. I would like to thank my fellow coaches who worked with me after I took over. Tom Lohmann, Matt Ball, Tulio Melo and Luca Battistotti are great coaches and they will do well in their careers. Lastly, I would like to thank my colleagues in the athletic department, in the communication department, English department, and HHP department. A new chapter will start at MSUB, and hopefully it will bring a lot of success.”

The search for an interim head coach for the upcoming 2022 fall season will commence immediately, with Chameraud remaining on staff through June 30 to assist with the transition.

“While it is difficult to say goodbye to Thomas, we would like to thank him for all he contributed to our athletic department and university throughout his career as a student-athlete and coach with the men’s soccer program,” said MSUB director of athletics Michael Bazemore. “He will always be a member of the Yellowjacket family, and we wish him and his family nothing but the best in their future.”

MSUB went 13-18-6 (.432) under Chameraud’s leadership over the course of three seasons, including a mark of 7-12-3 (.386) in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play. The Yellowjackets went 4-9-3 last year and placed sixth in the conference with a record of 2-6-2.

