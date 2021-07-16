Chameraud closes '21 MSU Billings class with 4 international players

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

BILLINGS – Completing his 2021 roster with the signing of four international players, Montana State University Billings men’s soccer head coach Thomas Chameraud introduced his final batch of recruits for the fast-approaching 2021 fall season on Friday.

“Overall, we are really excited to bring these international players to our roster on top of our previous eight recruits,” said Chameraud. “Adding this diversity in culture is what makes our program so special at MSUB. This melting pot is one of our pillars in our philosophy and adding five international players plus seven Americans from five different states is a unique experience for our players. Twelve new players will join our program this season, which means that we will have a lot of work to do to teach our way of playing during pre-season, but we are very excited to bring this 2021 class. It has been a long time for us without playing competitive games, and we really look forward to being back on the field and competing.”

Valdemar Fogt

Midfielder

Silkeborg, Denmark

College 360/Bowling Green State University

Fogt joins the Yellowjacket roster after spending one season at Bowling Green State University. Fogt did not see the field during the modified 2020-21 season, but scored a goal in the team’s scrimmage against Tiffin. Prior to his collegiate career, Fogt attended College360 in his home town of Silkeborg, Denmark, and graduated in the spring of 2020. During his prep years, Fogt competed for Silkeborg IF, and represented the U19 team in the Danish Cup.

Coach Chameraud on Fogt: “Valdemar is a Division 1 transfer from Bowling Green State University. He has spent already one year in the U.S. system which means that he has the experience of the college level. He played as a 10 for the club Silkeborg IF, who are in the top Danish U19 division. Being a dynamic attacking midfielder, Valdemar brings a high level of intensity to the game and is a constant threat with runs in behind the opposing back-line as a third man runner. Furthermore, Valdemar is a very gifted technical player who has the ability open up the pitch by beating opponents 1v1. Valdemar will fit perfectly in our system and he is also a 4.0 student.”

Fogt on choosing MSUB: “I chose MSUB because it seems like a place I would fit in very well for so many reasons. I also got the impression of the whole team being a big family which I am all-in for. I did not play high school soccer, instead I played club soccer in Denmark. I played for the Silkeborg IF academy which is a club that just got promoted to the best league in Denmark. I played here for about eight years - from U12 to U19 where I latest played in the U19 Liga.”

Guillermo Gonzalez

Defender

Santander, Spain

Castro Verde

Gonzalez is a 6-foot-2 center back who captained one of the top teams in Liga Nacional. The Yellowjackets will look to the Spaniard to make an immediate impact in the lineup.

Coach Chameraud on Gonzalez: “Guillermo has great technical skills to play the ball from the back and also to connect with the attacking players through long diagonal passes. He is a tough center back to beat, and he reads the game really well. His size will help defensively and offensively as well. He is also a great student, and we are really excited to bring him in.”

Gonzalez on choosing MSUB: “First of all I have to thank this institution to bring me this huge opportunity, it is something I have dreamed of since I was 14 years old. Montana State University Billings was one of the first universities that demonstrated they were really interested in me. For me the conversation with the coach was very important to me and one of the things that made me choose Montana us my feature home. The coach Thomas made it clear the university’s plan, the winning mentality of the team and their way of thinking and approaching soccer, which attracted me from the first moment. Also the state is beautiful, interesting and a good place to live. From the first moment I will proudly defend the colors of the university by working hard both on and off the field. His trust in me is what got me here.”

Oscar Salling

Defender

Ballerup, Denmark

Borupgaard Gymnasium

Salling most recently competed at Brøndby IFs academy in Denmark, and is a 6-foot-3 defender whose presence will loom large on MSUB’s back line.

Coach Chameraud on Salling: “We are really thrilled to have Oscar in our team. He is from the Brøndby IFs academy, which is one the most successful academy in Denmark. We believe Oscar will bring us leadership, experience, and quality defensive skills. He is also very sound technically and will fit perfectly into our philosophy of play. We needed some size in the back to be able to match the intensity of our conference opponents, and with Oscar standing at 6-foot-3, he will help us offensively and defensively. Oscar also has a very good head on his shoulders and he is an excellent student. We are excited to welcome him to our MSUB family.”

Salling on choosing MSUB: “I chose MSUB because I believe that they’re the perfect match for me. I am very excited to meet the people at school and I’m looking forward to exploring the city and the beautiful nature. After a few talks with Thomas, I was convinced that MSUB was the place to go. I have always wanted to live in another country, and get to know and experience another culture and meet new people. I really like to travel. Coming to MSUB I hope to grow and improve academically, athletically, and personally. I hope to get lasting memories and experiences from my time at MSUB. It feels right and I’m very pleased to know that it has now become a reality. I look forward to starting at MSUB.”

Georgios Theodoulidis

Goalkeeper

Nicosia, Cyprus

Anthoupoli

Theodoulidis enjoyed a decorated prep career as a goalkeeper while attending Anthoupoli. He helped his team to a first-place finish in the Cypriot second division in 2020-21, after participating in a UEFA youth league during the 2019-20 campaign.

In 2018-19 Theodoulidis helped his U19 team to the Pancyprian Championship and to a cup championship title. He also helped the team to a Pancyprian championship at the U17 level, and helped his futsal squad to an eighth-place finish at the world championships in Israel. Other highlights from his 2017-18 season included a first-place finish at the Aspire Academy tri-series tournament in Qatar, participation in the qualifying round of the pan-European championship, and training with the APOEL professional team.

Coach Chameraud on Theodoulidis: “Georgios is a goalkeeper who has great experience with Apoel FC academy and at the senior level in Cyprus. He is vocal, a very good shot stopper, and has excellent distribution. Georgios spent one year in the Cyprus army after high school which matured him. His experience will be vital to command our back line, and we look forward to having him in town.”

Theodoulidis on choosing MSUB: “The high quality of education in combination with the privilege to play competitive soccer will always be the two most important reasons why I have chosen to study at MSUB. One of my goals in life is to learn from other cultures and traditions while traveling and seeing new places, and what better environment to do that than an international student team that can travel throughout the west side of the US. Another important aspect of my choice to study at MSUB is that I love nature and outdoor activities, and what better place to live and study so close to Yellowstone National Park, a place I have always wanted to visit and explore since a young child. In short, I simply want to learn from the best. Studying abroad in a prestigious university is a once in a lifetime opportunity, but it also ensures a brighter future for me and my career. I look forward to starting my career as a student athlete at MSUB.”

