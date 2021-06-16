Californian Cianna Mariscotti inks NLI with MSU Billings

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

BILLINGS – Signing her letter of intent to join the Montana State University Billings volleyball team on Wednesday, Cianna Mariscotti was introduced as the newest member of the team by Yellowjacket head coach Casey Williams.

The 6-foot-2 Mariscotti is a middle blocker from Clovis, California. “Cianna will add a lot of great depth in the middle position,” said Williams. “She moves really well laterally and has an explosive arm swing. I am looking forward to getting her on campus this fall.”

Mariscotti was a four-year participant on the Buchanan High School volleyball team, where she helped her team to league championship titles both her freshman and sophomore seasons. She is a multi-time honor roll selection and made honorable mention all-conference her junior season.

Mariscotti’s statistics include 83 sets played, 98 kills, a .282 hitting percentage, 67 solo blocks, and 81 total blocks. “I chose MSUB because of the team’s amazing dynamic and chemistry, along with how they strive to be better and fight towards the very end,” Mariscotti said. “The team reminds me a lot of my high school team, and I knew I wanted to have something similar in college. MSUB displayed it perfectly.”

Mariscotti is the fifth high-school senior to sign with the Yellowjackets for the upcoming season, joining Tiffany Chandler of La Center, Washington, Christine Funk of Choteau, Briel Norman of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Mikayla Yore of Kuna, Idaho.

