Barkley GNAC Pitcher of Week for 3rd time this spring

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

PORTLAND, Ore. – After the best outing of his Montana State University Billings career, senior left-handed pitcher Dylan Barkley was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season.

Barkley took a no-hitter into the eighth inning on Saturday against Colorado Christian University, before a one-out single broke up his bid for the first no-no in program history. Barkley completed eight shutout innings allowing just three baserunners, while striking out eight and earning his second win of the season.

“Dylan had another fantastic outing against CCU this weekend,” said MSUB baseball head coach Derek Waddoups. “He really did a great job pitching to the game plan created by Coach (Matt) Hape. He has been a great leader among our staff. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do as we begin conference play.”

On his way to a career-high eight innings pitched, Barkley retired the first 13 hitters he faced before a one-out walk issued in the fifth inning. He allowed just one more walk and the lone single in the dominant performance.

Barkley has allowed zero runs in three of his four appearances this season, and enters this week ranking second in the conference with 27 strikeouts. He was named GNAC Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 7 and again a week later on Feb. 14 earlier this season.

Barkley is the first pitcher in the league to earn three pitcher of the week awards in the same season since MSUB’s Steen Fredrickson achieved that feat during the 2018 campaign, when he was named the GNAC co-Pitcher of the Year. Overall Barkley is the seventh player in GNAC history to earn three weekly honors in a single season, with only Grady Wood of Western Oregon having won four – during his 2012 All-American season.

Barkley is tied for fifth-most pitcher of the week awards in his career, with Monday’s honor being his fourth. The career record is seven, set by Michael Ward of Western Oregon, while Barkley matched former Yellowjackets Steve Scott, Cody Cooper, and Fredrickson by tying the program record for GNAC Pitcher of the Week awards.

Barkley continued to climb MSUB’s career pitching charts with his most recent stellar outing, moving to No. 6 in school history with 150 2/3 career innings pitched and remaining fourth all-time as he brought his career strikeout total to 154. Barkley’s win – the 11th of his career – moved him into a tie for fourth in school history in that category as well.

The Yellowjackets (8-8) open conference play this weekend with a four-game series at Western Oregon University. Doubleheaders are set for noon Pacific/1 p.m. Mountain time on both Friday and Saturday in Monmouth, Ore.