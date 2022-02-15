Barkley back-to-back GNAC Pitcher of Week for MSU Billings

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Registering another shutout performance in the weekend series at Cal Poly Pomona, Montana State University Billings senior left-handed pitcher Dylan Barkley was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second straight week, the conference office announced.

Barkley logged seven shutout frames against the Broncos, helping the Yellowjackets’ claim a 7-2 win in the series opener and ultimately split the four-game set. “What a great start to the season for Barkley,” said MSUB head coach Derek Waddoups. “He did an outstanding job commanding the strike zone and pitching ahead this past weekend. It was a great start against a strong CPP team.”

Barkley earned his 10th career win, striking out eight and allowing just three hits and three walks in his seven innings of work. The veteran worked around runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings, before finding his groove and retiring eight in-a-row into the fifth inning. Gaining momentum as the game went on, Barkley retired the final five hitters he faced including a clean bottom of the seventh inning. He finished with 105 pitches in the game.

Barkley upped his career strikeout total to 144, ranking him fourth in school history. He moved up one spot on the list, passing Brian Howe who struck out 143 hitters from 2008-11. Next on the list is Steen Fredrickson, who had 209 strikeouts in his career from 2016-19.

The pitcher of the week award is the third of Barkley’s career, and gives the Yellowjackets their second player of the week honor this season. Barkley is the first pitcher in the conference to win the weekly award in consecutive weeks since MSUB’s Cody Cooper won two straight from April 3-16, 2017.

MSUB (4-4) plays a four-game series at No. 4 Colorado Mesa University this weekend in Grand Junction, Colo.

