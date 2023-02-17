Aspen Giese's career night leads Montana State Billings to 11th straight victory

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Fort Benton alum Aspen Giese had a career night in leading No. 20 Montana State Billings to a 66-64 overtime victory over Great Northwest Athletic Conference opponent at eighth-ranked Western Washington on Thursday.

Giese scored a career-best 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting. Her 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining in the extra period was the winning basket. The victory was the Yellowjackets' 11th straight victory.

Giese also had five rebounds, three steals, an assist and a blocked shot.

“Aspen Giese was absolutely incredible, on both ends of the court.” MSUB coach Kevin Woodin stated in a press release. “I thought she played the best game of her college career tonight.”

“This was a great win for our program.” Woodin stated. “This is an excellent Western Washington team, and what I was really proud of tonight was our perseverance. We fought hard until the very end.”

Dyauni Boyce added 13 points for the Yellowjackets, while Shayla Montague had ten points, three rebounds, a steal and a block. Danielle Zahn had five points with two assists and a steal, and Kortney Nelson had four points, including a free throw to send the game to overtime. Cariann Kunkel finished with a career-high ten rebounds.

The Yellowjackets improved their overall record to 22-4 and to 13-2 in the GNAC standings, moving into a tie with WWU atop the league.

