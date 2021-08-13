Alisha Breen named associate head coach at MSU Billings

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

BILLINGS – At the outset of her fourth season on the Montana State University Billings women’s basketball coaching staff, former All-American Alisha Breen has been promoted to the title of associate head coach announced by Yellowjacket head coach Kevin Woodin, the school announced.

“I am happy to announce Alisha’s new title as associate head coach for our women’s basketball program,” said Woodin, who begins his 18th season in charge of the program. “I’ve really enjoyed coaching with Alisha the past three years and her expertise and improvements from year to year has positively impacted our program. Alisha is a talented coach who understands and enjoys the many required tasks of being a college basketball coach. She combines a great work ethic with an incredible passion to learn. I have recently increased Alisha’s role in recruiting and game management and I will continue to rely on her for ways to make our program better. I have great trust and confidence in Alisha and I look forward to working with her in her new role.”

In her second season coaching in 2019-20, Breen assisted in the team’s qualification for the GNAC Championships after finishing in sixth place during the regular season. The Yellowjackets posted a positive 5-3 record during the abbreviated 2020-21 season, which did not include a conference schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The all-time scoring leader both at MSUB and of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, Breen joined the Yellowjacket coaching staff at the outset of the 2018-19 season upon completing one of the greatest careers in school and conference history. Breen led the Yellowjackets to the 2018 NCAA D2 West Region Championship title and the second trip to the NCAA Elite Eight in program history.

Breen was named the GNAC and NCAA D2 West Region Player of the Year as a senior, helping MSUB match the program record for wins in a season with a final record of 25-12. She was named the Most Valuable Player of the GNAC Championships, and was selected to the NCAA D2 West Region Championships all-tournament team after helping the ‘Jackets win both tournaments. The Choteau, Montana, native broke more than 20 records during her senior season, and was also named a CoSIDA Academic All-American and the GNAC co-Female Scholar Athlete of the Year. She also led the NCAA in minutes played (1,337) and free throws with a GNAC-record 226. At the end of her career, Breen was the only player in MSUB history to be in the top-10 in scoring (first), rebounds (third), assists (ninth), steals (10th), and blocks (fifth). Breen played in 130 games in her four-year career, starting 105 and playing an MSUB and GNAC-record 4,174 minutes. She was an honorable mention all-GNAC pick as a sophomore in 2014-15 and a first-team all-league selection in 2015-16 before a season-ending knee injury prior to the 2016-17 season.

Prior to MSUB, Breen attended Choteau High School where she was a four-year starter on the basketball team. Breen also competed in volleyball and track and field for the Bulldogs, and was an all-conference and all-state selection in all three sports multiple times.

