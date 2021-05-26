Adam Buie named MSU Billings head golf coach

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

BILLINGS – Adam Buie has been named the head men’s and women’s golf coach announced the Montana State University Billings department of athletics on Wednesday.

Buie will begin his role in charge of both Yellowjacket programs on July 1, and will replace alumnus Jeff Allen who announced his resignation earlier this spring.

“We are excited to welcome Adam Buie and his fiancé Marigayden Tippit to Billings and to our Yellowjacket family,” said MSUB director of athletics Krista Montague. “We were very impressed with Coach Buie’s background, which largely consists of NCAA DII experience. With this I know Coach Buie will hit the ground running and continue to build on the recent success our golf program has enjoyed. His track record of successfully building college golf programs was exactly what we were looking for and what our student-athletes deserve. We were impressed with Coach Buie’s commitment to building young men and women of character off the course as well, and look forward to supporting him in taking the program to the next level.”

With 11 total years of collegiate coaching experience under his belt, Buie recently completed his third year in charge of the men’s and women’s golf teams at fellow NCAA D2 University of Arkansas at Monticello. “I would like to thank Krista Montague and the search committee for the amazing opportunity to be the new coach at MSU Billings,” said Buie. “My fiancé and I loved every minute that we were in Billings and felt right at home with the staff, people, and town. I can’t wait to get started.”

During his tenure at UAM, Buie led the men’s and women’s programs to success both on the course with multiple top-five finishes at events, and in the classroom with a men’s team grade point average of 3.33 and a women’s team GPA of 3.74 during the 2019-20 academic year.

Prior to his time at UAM, Buie had eight years of previous college experience including starting the men’s and women’s golf programs at the University of West Alabama. Building the program from the ground up, Buie spent four years at the helm at UWA. His other stops included an assistant coach role at University of North Carolina Pembroke, and head coaching roles at Lyon College and Tusculum College.

A native of Denton, North Carolina, Buie completed his undergraduate degree in sport management from North Carolina State University in 2009 and completed his master’s degree in sport administration from UNC Pembroke in 2012. He competed in golf at Lees-McRae College, Montreat College, and North Carolina State.

The Yellowjacket men’s golf team is coming off an historic campaign, qualifying for the NCAA D2 West/South Central Regional Championships for the first time in school history and sending its first-ever individual to nationals with senior Garrett Woodin tying for 23rd place among the field of 84 competitors.

