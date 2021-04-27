Beau Ackerman earns 3rd GNAC weekly honor for MSU Billings

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The second-career victory for Montana State University Billings senior Beau Ackerman at the Drake Relays earned the senior his third Great Northwest Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week award announced by the conference office on Monday.

Ackerman topped a field of 12 competitors in the javelin at the historic annual meet, with a throw of 216-3 feet to claim the title after he won it during the 2018 spring season at the same event.

“It’s impressive the meet-day adjustments Beau can make when conditions aren’t ideal and/or something with his approach isn’t clicking,” said MSUB head coach Jonathan Woehl. “He finds a way to make it work, and that’s what makes him so successful.”

The All-American has been on a tear this spring, breaking his own school record in the javelin on April 1 with a toss of 232-11 feet at the Yellowjacket Open. That was the fourth-longest throw in NCAA Division II competition this season, and it automatically earned Ackerman a spot in the 2021 NCAA Track & Field Championships in May.

This is Ackerman’s third GNAC Field Athlete of the Week award this spring, after he claimed it on March 22 and April 5 for victories in the javelin earlier in the year.

MSUB’s track and field team is off this week, and will next be in action on May 8 at the Dickinson State Last Chance Meet in Dickinson, North Dakota. It will be the Yellowjackets’ final meet before the 2021 GNAC Championships, scheduled for may 14-15 in Monmouth, Oregon.