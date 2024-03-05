MSU Billings' Zharon Richmond is GNAC men's basketball player of the week

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings' Zharon Richmond was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball player of the week on Monday, the second time he's won the award this season.

Richmond had a career-high performance of 31 points in MSUB's 81-58 blowout win at Alaska last Thursday to help secure the GNAC regular-season title for the Yellowjackets.

Richmond led all GNAC players in scoring with 61 points in two games last week. He made 22 of 25 field goals that also included a 7-for-8 mark from beyond the arc. He also tallied three blocks, eight rebounds and three assists.

Richmond began his week with a career-high 31 points in the win over Alaska, making 12 of 14 shots including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. He followed that by making 10 of 11 shots on his way to 30 points in 37 minutes against Alaska Anchorage.

The Yellowjackets head to to Ellensburg, Wash., for the GNAC tournament as the No. 1 seed. They will take on the winner of Central Washington vs. Seattle Pacific on March 8 at 8:30 p.m. Mountain time in the semifinal round.

