(Editor's note: This story will be updated)

ASUZA, Calif., — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team jumped out to a 19-point halftime lead over Chico State and never looked back on its way to an 86-55 win in the opening round of the NCAA D-II West Regional.

The Yellowjacket women, a four-seed in the West, will now play host and top-seeded Asuza Pacific in the second round. Tipoff is slated for Saturday at 8:30 Mountain time.