MSU Billings women put four on All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference teams

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings put four players on the 2024-25 All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference teams, which were announced by the league on Tuesday.

Dyauni Boyce took home top honors for the Yellowjackets with her selection to the All-GNAC first team. Behind her was the duo of Kortney Nelson and Aspen Giese on the second team. Chloe Williams was honored with an All-GNAC honorable mention nod.

"I was pleased to see our four seniors were named GNAC all-conference for their terrific seasons," MSUB coach Kevin Woodin said in a press release. "Collectively, they have been tremendous leaders and student-athletes on and off the court. Each of them has left their mark on our program with their wins on the court, impeccable character, and academic excellence off the court.”

Boyce, a Roy-Winifred product, led the Yellowjackets in scoring during the regular season, with her 15.6 points per game ranking fifth in the GNAC. Boyce shot at a 41.1% clip while knocking down 36.2% of her 3-point attempts and 80.3% from the free throw line. Boyce’s 6.5 rebounds per game also ranked second on the team.

Nelson, from Scobey, averages 4.4 assists per game, ranking top on MSUB’s roster and No. 2 in the conference. The point guard also leads the Yellowjackets in rebounding with 6.6 per game, which ranks eighth in the conference. Nelson also chipped in 8.8 points per contest.

Fort Benton's Giese is the Division II leader in made 3-pointers this season with 97. She set the program record for 3s in a season, which also ranks third-most by any GNAC player in a single season. Giese is averaging a career best 13.8 points per game, adding 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.9 steals per contest.

Williams, of Liberty Lake, Wash., has set career highs across the board at 9.0 points per game and 4.0 rebounds per game, while ranking just outside the top ten in the conference for assists.

The Yellowjackets are the No. 2 seed for the upcoming GNAC tournament in Lacey, Wash. They will face the winner of a quarterfinal matchup between No. 3 Central Washington and No. 6 Saint Martin’s on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Mountain time.

