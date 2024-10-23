MSU Billings women open preseason with win over Montana Tech in annual Elementary School game

(Editor's note: MSU Billings athletics release)

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team hosted the program's annual Elementary School Game on Tuesday to open its preseason slate of games, collecting the 61-45 victory over Montana Tech.

"We had a great environment today," said Yellowjacket head coach Kevin Woodin. "This has really grown into an incredible event. The kids just have an incredible day. We're lucky to be able to go into the schools the week before, and the girls get to meet and talk with the kids to build that connection.

MSU Billings Athletics Students cheer from the stands during Montana State Billings' annual Elementary School Game at Alterowitz Gymnasium on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.

"For many of these kids it's their first time on a college campus, and we love being able to provide that experience. You can tell how excited they are by the number of signs in the gym and autographs we sign after, and it's one of the loudest games we host all year."

With approximately 800 students from Elysian, Meadowlark, Newman, and Shepherd elementary schools in and around the Billings area in attendance, the Yellowjackets opened their 2024 preseason with an impressive crowd, and an enthusiastic, high-energy atmosphere.

That energy would help power the Jackets on the court, as they showed out to take the win against the Orediggers, putting up a strong performance, especially on the defensive side of the court.

"I thought we were a little rusty today," said Woodin. "We didn't shoot the ball as well as we'd like, but I thought our defense was key today. We caused a lot of havoc for Montana Tech, but I thought we settled in as the second half went on, and I was happy we were able to get everyone some time today. We can always get better, but that's what exhibitions are for."

Dyauni Boyce picked up where she left off following an impressive junior season, scoring a game high 28 points in the victory, adding two rebounds, two blocks and an assist while going 9 for 9 from the free throw line.

Kortney Nelson and Chloe Williams each scored seven points, with Nelson adding 11 rebounds, six assists and a pair of steals, while Williams had three steals, two assists and two rebounds.

Aspen Giese and Alli Ligocki scored five points each, while Camryn Koester scored four points, Layla Baumann scored three, and Chenoa Louie scored two.

