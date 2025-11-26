MSU Billings women dominate Rocky Mountain College, win Rimrock Rivalry 73-45

The Montana Stat Billings women's basketball team posted one of it's biggest victories of the season Tuesday night, sprinting past Rocky Mountain College for a 73-45 victory in Rimrock Rivalry action.

In the first of two meetings this season between the crosstown rivals, it was all Yellowjackets (4-5) at Alterowitz Gym, with the hosts collecting a commanding victory over the Battlin' Bears (3-1). MSUB dominated the rebounding battle, out-totaling Rocky 46-27 on the glass while the Jackets stifling defense held the visitors to just 27.7% shooting from the field.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

MSU Billings women dominate Rocky Mountain College, 73-45

"This was a good game for us," said MSUB head coach Kevin Woodin. "I thought we carried great intensity tonight, and shared the ball well. We're a well led team, and our young players keep learning more and more about each other. And we were great on the boards all night. We've been a little up-and-down this year, but we've played better at home, so it was nice to keep building momentum and pick up a nice win at home."

Offensively, MSUB shot just 38.7% in the game, but a third quarter offensive slump would drag down the overall number on a night where the Jackets shot no worse than 43% in any other quarter. Meanwhile, MSUB hit eight 3s in the game, while going an impressive 17 for 19 (89.5%) from the free throw line.

Twelve different Yellowjacket players scored in the game. Kyla Momberg led the way with 14, shooting 5 for 9 and adding three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block. Rae Smart posted nine points with six rebounds and three assists, while the trio of Allison Kunze, Kaitlin Grossman, and Cassie Chesnut each scored eight.