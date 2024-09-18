MSU Billings takes Rimrock Rivalry volleyball matchup over Rocky in four sets

(Editor's note: Montana State Billings Athletics release.)

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings volleyball team claimed victory in its first Rimrock Rivalry matchup of the season.

The Yellowjackets downed Rocky Mountain College 3-1 (25-12,25-19,22-25,25-16). After improving to a 6-3 record, MSUB tied the program record for most preseason wins in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference era.

The Yellowjackets dominated the match, leading RMC in total kills 58-38, team hitting percentage .248 to .106, total assists 50-35, service aces 8-5, solo blocks 5-1, and total digs 76-62.

The MSUB duo of Jahsita Fa’ali’i and Jordin Taulua put on a show at the outside pin position. The pair combined for 36 kills, 31 digs, six service aces, and four blocks. Christine Funk again locked down the defense, posting 25 digs which is good for 6.25 digs per set and she also had three assists.

Emma Fa’alogo led the way in the setting position, posting a season high 26 assists with a pair of kills and a service ace.

The first and second set of the night was a breeze for the Yellowjackets, outscoring the Battlin’ Bears 50-35. The Jackets were nearly flawless, posting 41 kills and hitting over .300 as a team in the opening two frames.

MSUB ran into some adversity in the third set of the night after Rocky held them to just a .059 hitting percentage and eventually took the set 25-22. In the fourth set, Rocky kept their momentum going after taking an early 10-5 lead, forcing MSUB to take a timeout.

Coming out of the timeout, MSUB went on a 10-2 run, followed by a 10-4 run to take the third set 25-16 and winning the match.

