MSU Billings standout Jalen Tot competes in Drew League D2 Showcase

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings standout guard Jalen Tot put himself on the basketball map with his play on the hardwood this past season.

Tot was the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and NCAA Division II West Region player of the year, averaging over 15 points and shooting over 40% from 3-point land on high volume.

That play earned him an invite to Los Angeles where he competed in the prestigious Drew League’s first ever D2 Showcase on Saturday.

“I got a DM about a month or so ago. I immediately screenshotted it and sent it to my coach. I was like, ‘Is this real?' I thought somebody was trolling me. I wasn’t sure if this was legit," Tot told MTN Sports via Zoom from his hotel in Los Angeles.

"My coach did a little bit more research and I got another e-mail and I was like, ‘Oh, this is some legit stuff. I see my name and the commissioner and all the things. This is pretty cool.’ I was actually pretty surprised I got invited to something like this.”

The Drew League is invitation-only and features some of the world’s best basketball players. Just a few who have graced the floor at The Drew include Kevin Durant, LeBron James and the late, great Kobe Bryant.

The Drew covered Tot’s travel expenses to LA for the week, where he’s hoping to network with other professional hoopers, something that could pay dividends for Tot once he wraps up his career in Billings.

“I have one more year. I’m glad I’m able to get my foot in the door and get my name out there. It’s a way to connect," Tot said. "Hopefully I can make some connections where I can get an agent or maybe get in contact with some G-League guys or pro guys. That’s kind of what my aspirations are right now.”

It hasn’t been all work this week in Southern California for Tot, though.

“I think we’re going to go to TopGolf. I’m not really a golfer, but hey, it’s something that’s fun to do. I’m curious to see the shopping centers. I’m definitely going to do a little shoe shopping. I brought an extra bag just for that," said Tot.

Maybe we’ll see a few pairs of those shoes throughout next year inside Alterowitz Gymnasium.