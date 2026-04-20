MSU Billings' Rae Smart earns GNAC field athlete honors for 2nd straight week

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the second consecutive week and third time this season, Montana State Billings women’s thrower Rae Smart was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference field athlete of the week, as announced by the conference on Monday.

Smart’s stellar freshman campaign continued last week with a pair of season-bests at the Yellowjacket/Battlin’ Bears Dual meet. Smart posted the seventh-best shot put in GNAC history, hitting 49-0¾ feet (14.95 meters) to win the competition.

It was also good enough to elevate her name to No. 8 on the national performance list for 2026. Smart’s other PR came in the javelin, where she threw 144-3 feet (43.98 meters).



“Rae continues to impress. We had great weather last week for a track & field meet so it was great to see Rae and our entire team have strong performances,” MSUB coach Jonathan Woehl said.