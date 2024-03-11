MSU Billings men, women headed to NCAA D-II West Region championships

PORTLAND, Ore. — Both the men's and women's basketball teams from Montana State Billings will compete at the NCAA Division II West Region championships this week. The eight-team regionals were unveiled Sunday.

MSU Billings' men, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference regular-season champion, earned the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Chico State at University Gym on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles on Friday at 1 p.m. Mountain time.

The Yellowjackets suffered an 81-80 loss to Central Washington in Friday’s GNAC championship semifinals, but boasted a strong enough resume to earn an at-large berth into the regional championships.

MSUB enters the championship tournament with a record of 20-9, and claimed its first-ever GNAC regular-season championship after going 14-4 in conference games.

The Yellowjacket women are the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 Chico State on Friday at the Felix Event Center in Azusa, Calif., at 8:30 p.m. Mountain time.

MSUB will look to bounce back from Saturday’s loss to Western Washington in the GNAC title game. They are headed to the regional tournament for the second year in a row and the fifth time since they joined the conference in 2007-08.

The Yellowjackets won their second GNAC regular-season title, going 16-2 in conference play. MSUB has already broken the program record for wins in a season, going 26-6 up to this point.