MSU Billings men rally to top Western Washington, women falter against St. Martin's

BILLINGS — The MSU Billings men's basketball team rallied late in the second half to stun visiting Western Washington, while the MSU Billings women faltered against St. Martin's on Thursday night inside Alterowitz Gymnasium in Billings.

MSUB 91, Western Washington 87

The MSUB men rallied from a 14-point second half deficit to defeat Western Washington 91-87 on Thursday night.

Trailing 58-44 with just over 16 minutes to play, the Yellowjackets out-scored the Vikings 47-29, sealing the game from the foul line in the final minute.

MSUB was able to force 15 Western Washington turnovers, converting those into 16 points. Jakob Milling led MSUB with 21 points and nine rebounds, as he made 5-of-6 attempts from beyond the arc. Mason Landdeck added 12 points and 11 assists, as the Jackets improved to 19-6 overall and 8-4 in GNAC play.

MSUB is at home on Saturday against Simon Fraser.

St. Martin's 68, MSUB 47

St. Martin's out-scored MSUB 51-30 over the final three quarters for an emphatic 68-47 win on Thursday night in Billings.

After playing to a 17-all tie after the opening 10 minutes, the Saints dominated the game and held the Yellowjackets to just 32.7% shooting from the field.

The Saints hit 11 3-pointers on the game and out-rebounded MSUB 40-27. The loss drops the Jackets to 13-11 overall and 5-6 in GNAC play. St. Martin's forward Avery Oaster led all scorers with 18 points, while Kyla Momberg led MSUB with 14.

Next up for MSUB is a Saturday match up at home with Western Oregon.