MSU Billings men claim outright title, Jackets complete sweep of GNAC regular-season championships

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The Montana State Billings men won the outright Great Northwest Athletic Conference title Thursday with an 81-58 victory at Alaska.

MSUB (20-7, 14-3 GNAC) got a career-high 31 points from Zharon Richmond on 12-for-14 shooting. Daniel Moody added a double double of 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Yellowjackets, who joined the MSUB women as outright winners of the league title in 2024.

"I am just proud of our guys being ready from the tip off tonight, it's been a tough and resilient group all year and that continued to show tonight," first-year MSUB coach Luke Fennelly stated in a press release. "Extremely grateful for this team and the work they've put in and they deserve this regular season GNAC title."

Jalen Tot had 11 points for MSU Billings while Steven Richardson and Emmanuel Ajanaku each added 10. Ajanaku pulled down nine rebounds.

The Yellowjackets had 24 assists on 32 made field goals, and turned the ball over just 10 times.

MSUB will finish the regular season with a road game at Alaska Anchorage on Saturday.