MSU Billings' Kaitlin Grossman, Layla Baumann named preseason All-GNAC

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings women's basketball players Layla Baumann and Kaitlin Grossman were named to the 2025-26 preseason All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference team on Tuesday.

Grossman, a 5-foot-11 senior forward from Billings West High School, is the lone starter returning for the Yellowjackets this season. Last year Grossman chipped in 6.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while averaging 24.0 minutes per contest.

She had a season-high of 10 rebounds on three different occasions and scored a season-best 15 points on Feb. 15 against Northwest Nazarene. With 80 games of experience, Grossman is among the most veteran players returning to the GNAC this season.

Baumann, a 5-8 junior guard also from West High, contributed 7.0 points per game in an average of 20.1 minutes on the floor coming off the bench last season. She reached double-digit points 10 times, with her breakout performance being a career-high 20 points on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range in a win over Northwest Nazarene on Feb. 15.

Asher Cai, a senior guard from Central Washington, was named GNAC preseason player of the year. Cai was a first-team all-conference performer in each of the past two seasons. She enters her senior year 16th on the GNAC all-time scoring list with 1,547 points.

