MSU Billings' Kael Robinson, Jalen Tot earn All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference honors

BILLINGS — Two MSU Billings men's basketball players received All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference recognition, the league announced Wednesday.

Kael Robinson was named to the All-GNAC first team, while Jalen Tot was voted to the second team.

“Extremely happy for Jalen and Kael being recognized with all-conference honors,” MSUB head coach Luke Fennelly said in a news release. “They both work tirelessly at their craft and are always looking to improve, so it's great to see all of their hard work pay off.”

Robinson, a senior from New Zealand, leads the Yellowjackets in scoring and ranks second in the GNAC with an average of 19.3 points per game. He has also made a league-leading 131 field goals and ranks fifth in shooting efficiency at 57%. Additionally, Robinson ranks second in the conference for total rebounds (216) and blocked shots (34). His 34 blocks are the 10th-most in a single season in MSUB history.

Tot, who was the GNAC player of the year last season, ranks second on the team and eighth in the GNAC in scoring at 15.8 points per game. He's second in the league with 58 steals and 11th with 89 assists. The senior from Dallas currently sits in fourth place in career steals at MSUB with 124, 10th in career 3-pointers with 188, 15th in career assists with 239 and 19th in career points with 1,109.

The Yellowjackets (20-11 overall, 11-7 GNAC) head to the conference tournament as the fifth seed. They will play fourth-seeded Western Washington on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.