MSU Billings' Jason Wright claims NCBWA West Region player of the week honor

BILLINGS — After leading the Montana State Billings baseball team to a 3-2 series win and a GNAC tournament-clinching victory last week, Jason Wright was been named National College Baseball Writers Association West Region player of the week on Tuesday.

Wright was also named Great Northwest Athletic Conference player of the week.



Wright tore it up atop the Yellowjackets’ lineup in a four-game series against Western Oregon, going 12 for 17 with three doubles, a triple and a home run. Wright drove in seven runs and scored seven times, producing at least one hit in each of the four games.

Wright raised his season average to .479, which leads the GNAC.



"It’s always awesome when your leadoff seems to be on base all weekend," MSU Billings coach Derek Waddoups stated. "Jason put together one of the most impressive offensive weekends that I have seen. He hit for power and came through clutch for the team time and time again."

