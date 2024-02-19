MSU Billings' Jalen Tot earns Great Northwest Athletic Conference player of the week nod

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings guard Jalen Tot was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball player of the week on Monday.

With 28 points, Tot helped MSUB defeat then-No. 8-ranked Saint Martin's 83-78 on Saturday. He also had six rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes. This is the first GNAC player of the week nod for Tot.

Tot also had 21 points, three rebounds and five assists in a 93-72 victory Thursday over Western Oregon.

Tot and the Yellowjackets have won five consecutive games and hold a 19-6 overall record and a 13-2 mark in the GNAC entering Saturday's road game at Seattle Pacific. Under first-year head coach Luke Fennelly, the Jackets are currently in first place in the league standings with a two-game lead over Saint Martin's and Northwest Nazarene.

