Montana State Billings' Cassie Chesnut named GNAC freshman of the year

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cassie Chesnut of Montana State Billings was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference freshman of the year Tuesday as the league announced its postseason awards and honors teams.

Chesnut was also named second-team All-GNAC during a season in which the 6-foot-2 forward from Lake Forest Park, Wash., led the Yellowjackets in both scoring at 12.9 points per game and rebounding at 8.6 boards per game.

Chesnut ranked fifth in the GNAC in rebounds per game, second in the league with 1.4 blocks per game and 11th in scoring. Like Hodges and Oaster, Chesnut was a double-double machine finishing with nine in her debut collegiate campaign.

Chesnut is the first player from MSUB to win GNAC freshman of the year honors.

Also for the Yellowjackets, senior forward Kaitlin Grossman, fresh an guard Tailey Harris and junior guard Kyla Momberg were named honorable mention All-GNAC.

Asher Cai of Central Washington was named league MVP, while Saint Martin's Avery Oaster is the defensive player of the year. Olivia Hodges of Western Washington was named newcomer of the year. WWU's Carmen Dolfo was selected coach of the year.

The 2026 GNAC women's postseason tournament tips off Thursday in Bellingham, Wash. MSU Billings is the No. 3 seed and will play No. 3 Saint Martin's in a quarterfinal game at 1 p.m.

