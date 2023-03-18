Montanans Drew Wyman, Caden Handran help College of Idaho reach NAIA title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Montanans will play in the NAIA men's national championship game Saturday when College of Idaho takes on Indiana Tech at Memorial Coliseum.

Great Falls High grad Drew Wyman and Scobey alum Caden Handran helped C of I edge Ottawa University of Arizona 73-72 in the semifinals on Friday to advance to the title game. The Yotes are 35-1 and will play for the title for the first time since 1996.

Against OUAZ, Wyman had 11 points and five rebounds while Handran finished with six points and seven boards. Wyman played 27 minutes and Handran played 18. The Yotes saw a 23-point lead evaporate but were able to hold on.

The 6-foot-5 Wyman, a sophomore, is averaging 12.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season for the Yotes. He has started all 36 games and ranked third on the team in minutes at 22.4 per game. At Great Falls, Wyman was selected the 2021 Montana Gatorade player of the year and was a two-time all-state selection.

The 6-6 Handran, also a sophomore, is averaging 3.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He has started 34 of 35 games, and averages 20.6 minutes. At Scobey, Handran helped the Spartans win the Class C state title in 2021 and a share of the championship in 2020.

The NAIA championship game between College of Idaho and Indiana Tech is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.