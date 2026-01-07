Montana State's Sean Chambers, Montana's Colin Amick joining Iowa State football program

MISSOULA — First-year Iowa State head football coach Jimmy Rogers reached into the Treasure State this week to add some pieces to his program.

On Tuesday, Rogers announced the addition of Sean Chambers, who spent the past two seasons coaching at Montana State, to his staff, and former Montana offensive lineman Colin Amick announced his commitment to the Cyclones.

Following an All-American playing career with the Bobcats, Chambers joined the program as an offensive analyst in 2024. He was MSU's assistant receivers coach this past season. The Bobcats went 29-3 during Chambers' two years on staff and won the FCS national championship on Monday.

As a quarterback, Chambers was a third-team All-American in 2022 and a second-team All-American in 2023. He finished with 33 career rushing touchdowns.

Amick appeared in 11 games last season as a redshirt freshman tackle for the Grizzlies. He was named a freshman All-American by FCS Football Central after helping Montana average 41 points and 457 offensive yards per game.

Rogers was introduced as Iowa State's head coach on Dec. 8 after Matt Campbell left the Cyclones to take over the program at Penn State. Rogers spent last year as the head coach at Washington State.

He previously coached South Dakota State and won an FCS championship to cap the 2023 season.