Montana State Spring Rodeo adds 400 seats, to air live on Scripps Sports, MTN

BOZEMAN — The Montana State Spring Rodeo is widely considered one of the most electric among colleges nationwide, and it's even expanding to accommodate growing popularity.

"We’ve added 400 more seats," Bobcats head coach Kyle Whitaker told MTN Sports.

He said that’s because multiple nights have sold out in recent years, and though it may shrink the arena by about 12 feet, Whitaker doesn’t expect that to impact performances.

For the third consecutive year, Scripps Sports will broadcast the Montana State Spring Rodeo live. The rodeo, which kicks off the spring season in the Big Sky region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, runs Thursday through Sunday.

WATCH to see what the subtle differences are between college and pro rodeos:

MSU Spring Rodeo adds 400 seats, to air live on Scripps Sports, MTN

Whitaker said producing the four-performance event is a yearlong process within the athletic department. During the week, MSU’s rodeo team sets up the arena, rarely seen in other sports.

"Once the rodeo gets here and you see the crowd in the stands and the kids out there winning, then that makes it all worth it," Whitaker said with a smile.

While collegiate rodeos mostly follow the professional model, there are a few differences that may interest common fans.

"College kids pay entry fees and they do get paid (for placing). But there’s not added money like there is at a pro rodeo, which is good for these kids. A lot of them haven’t been on their own. They’ve been going to junior rodeos or high school rodeos where their parents maybe paid for them," said Whitaker.

And unlike the pro circuit, college rodeo offers a rare setting where riders compete as teammates.

"That’s a huge difference. It matters how your buddy does. We try to hold these kids accountable all year … like going to workouts, going to class, getting good grades," Whitaker explained.

He added that a college rider's effort is not just personal.

"It’s like, hey, if you screw this up, you aren’t just letting yourself down. You’re letting everybody in here down because you aren’t putting in the work and that’s totally foreign for the rest of your rodeo career," Whitaker said.

