Montana State deputy AD takes top department job at Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Tech University announced the hire of one of the top deputy athletic directors in the nation to lead its NCAA Division I athletics program.

Casey Fox, most recently the deputy athletic director at Montana State University, was welcomed as Tech's new director of athletics at a campus press conference on June 19.

Fox brings more than 25 years of Division I athletics experience and a track record of multi-million dollar fundraising hauls for athletic capital projects, sold-out campus stadiums and arenas, and a strong culture of support for coaches, staff, and student athletes.

At Montana State, he led fundraising for a $26.5 million indoor football and track facility set to open later this year, oversaw a record-setting attendance season for MSU teams, and launched a campaign that more than doubled annual giving for athletics.

Tech President Phil Oldham heralded Fox's arrival as the start of "a new day in college sports and a new day for Tennessee Tech Athletics."

"Nothing animates a campus like successful athletic teams," said Oldham. "Casey is the right person at the right time to take us where we want to go."

Fox said that he was drawn to Tech because of its "want-to" spirit and the strong vision and support for athletics provided by university leadership.

"I'm a competitive person, and when I came to Tech, I saw that same competitive drive on this campus," said Fox. "From strong community and administrative support to engaged students and first-class coaches, this is a university with all the right tools in place for nationally competitive sports programs. I have seen how Tech has already leveled up in recent years, and I am excited for the opportunity to further elevate and transform Golden Eagle athletics."

Prior to his years at Montana State, Fox served in key athletics and development posts at Washington State University, the University of Utah, the U.S. Naval Academy, and Eastern Washington University.

At Tech, Fox will provide leadership across the university's 15 varsity sports teams and oversee every aspect of the athletic experience, from fan engagement to student-athlete performance and wellbeing.

His hire comes following a nationwide search amid a surge of enthusiasm for Tech athletics.

Over the last year, the Golden Eagle football team won a share of the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Football Association championship, the women's basketball team made their second appearance in the NCAA tournament within the last three years and the women's soccer team won its third consecutive OVC regular season championship, just to name a few.

The university is also constructing a state-of-the-art west side football stadium, set to open in 2026.

Fox holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Oregon and a master's degree in physical education with a concentration in sports management from Eastern Washington University. He and his wife, Heidi, are parents to two children: C.J. and Bo.

