Montana State Billings women tabbed 4th in GNAC preseason coaches poll

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings is picked fourth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason women's basketball coaches poll, which was released Friday.

Montana State Billings made history last March, becoming the first No. 6 seed to win the GNAC championship tournament. The NCAA Division II Yellowjackets upset their way to their second conference tournament trophy, defeating each of the three teams ranked ahead of them in this year’s preseason poll.

The season culminated with the program’s 18th NCAA regional championship appearance, an overall record of 20-15 and a tie for fifth in the GNAC standings at 9-9 in conference play. MSUB received 68 points in the preseason poll to appear fourth.

Since taking over as head coach at MSUB in 2004, Kevin Woodin has amassed a record of 389-250 (.609) and is the winningest coach of any sport in the school’s history. Since joining the GNAC in 2007-08, Woodin has posted records of 328-225 (.593) overall and 185-142 (.566) in GNAC games.

Both win totals are third-most all-time among GNAC women’s basketball coaches, as he preps for his 23rd season leading the team. In addition to its two conference tournament titles, the Yellowjackets won GNAC regular-season crowns in 2013-14 and 2023-24.

Tabbed to win its second consecutive Great Northwest Athletic Conference regular-season title, Western Washington was picked as the favorite in the poll.

The Vikings accumulated 93 points thanks in large part to four first-place votes, earning a five-point margin ahead of second-place Central Washington, which also received four first-place votes in the coaches poll.