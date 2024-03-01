Montana State Billings women secure outright GNAC regular-season championship

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Aspen Giese scored a career-high 29 points and Montana State Billings beat Alaska 74-65 to clinch the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's outright regular-season title.

With the win, MSUB improved its overall record to 25-4 and 16-1 in league play. It was the Yellowjackets' eighth straight win and also broke the program record for most conference wins in a season. It marks the Jackets' first regular-season title since the 2013-14 season.

"I've been coaching in the GNAC for more than a decade," Jackets coach Kevin Woodin stated in a press release. "And I know how hard it is to win a GNAC regular-season title. There's a lot of great teams, great coaches, tremendous travel that goes into every season.

"To be a GNAC champion this year is something that our players will remember forever. ... Hats off to our players and coaches. This is an incredible accomplishment for our program, and four our school."

Giese, who also added seven rebounds, three steals, two assists, and a block, shot 10 for 16 from the field, and was 7 for 11 from 3-point range, besting her previous career high of 25 points set last season against Western Washington.

Dyauni Boyce and Chloe Williams each scored 12 points, with Boyce adding three rebounds and two assists while making half her attempts from beyond the arc, and Williams collecting four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Kola Bad Bear added 11 points with six rebounds, along with a trio of steals and a block. Shayla Montague had six points on a pair of threes, and Kortney Nelson scored four points to go with her team-high seven rebounds and five assists.