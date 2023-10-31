Montana State Billings women receive program's highest preseason ranking ever

(Editor's note: MSU Billings athletics release.)

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings is ranked No. 15 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Division II poll released Tuesday. It's the Yellowjackets' highest preseason ranking in program history.

“It’s an exciting honor to be ranked in the top 25 to start the season,” said MSUB coach Kevin Woodin. “I think it’s a reflection of our strong season a year ago, and with as many returning players as we have, along with the talent we’ve added, I think it’s deserved.

"However, we know that it’s more important where your ranked by the end of the season rather than the beginning, so we’ll remained focused and take each game one at a time.”

The ranking comes after a season in which the Yellowjackets finished 25-8 overall, finishing as runner-up at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championshisp and making a run to the second round of the D-II tournament. For the full preseason top 25, click here.

The Jackets return eight pieces from last year’s team, and expectations are high ahead of the 2023-24 season, with the team also selected as preseason favorites to win the GNAC.

MSUB begins its regular season this weekend with a trio of games at Alterowitz Gym as a part of the D2CCA Tipoff Classic, as one of ten teams competing in 15 games from November 3-5. Five of the teams competing on the weekend were selected in the preseason top 25, with one more team receiving votes.

“The quality of teams playing in the Tipoff Classic is absolutely incredible,” said Woodin. “Our first game is against a fellow ranked team in Texas Woman’s University, and it’s a great challenge for us to start off the season. I hope people will come out to watch some incredible D2 basketball this week.”

