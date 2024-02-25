Montana State Billings women clinch share of regular-season conference title

(Editor's note: MSU Billings Athletics release.)

BILLINGS — Playing in its final home game of the regular season, the Montana State Billings women’s basketball team collected a dominating 86-59 win over Simon Fraser to clinch at least a share of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference regular-season title.

It marks the second regular season GNAC title in program history for the Yellowjackets (24-4, 15-1), who last finished with the GNAC’s top conference record in the 2013-2014 season.

This year’s Yellowjackets have a pair of games remaining next week, and need to win just one of their remaining games to clinch sole possession of the conference’s regular season crown.

“I’m just so proud of our team and coaches,” said MSUB coach Kevin Woodin. “It was nice to have our shots falling early. Simon did a good job adjusting their defense to try and confuse us, but I thought we passed the ball well and kept finding the open player.

“This was a great way to send off our seniors at home, who are all incredible players and people, and have meant so much to our program.”

After celebrating the team’s four seniors pregame, MSUB took control of the game early and never truly looked back, leading the Red Leafs for most of the game. The Yellowjackets shot 45.2% overall from the field, making 13 3-pointers while knocking down 17 of their 18 free throw attempts.

On the defensive side of the ball, they kept one of the best scoring offenses in the GNAC out of rhythm all game, preventing Simon Fraser from shooting better than 38.5% in a single quarter while forcing 21 turnovers.

Aspen Giese scored a game high 20 points, shooting 7 of 13 from the field and 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. Just behind her was Dyauni Boyce, who added eight rebounds and three assists to go with 19 points, and Kola Bad Bear, who recorded her sixth double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists and three steals.

Shayla Montague scored 11, going 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and Kortney Nelson finished with seven points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals. Danielle Zahn added four points, while Natalie Andreas scored three, and both Chloe Williams and Kaitlin Grossman had two points.