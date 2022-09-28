Montana State Billings volleyball got much-needed win over Rocky in Rimrock Rivalry match

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings volleyball team snapped a six-match losing skid Tuesday night with a sweep of Rocky Mountain College in the annual Rimrock Rivalry at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

The match scores were 25-23, 29-27, 25-20. With the victory, the Jackets have won four straight matches over the Battlin' Bears and improved their all-time record in the rivalry 43-24.

Caty Havekost had 20 kills for MSUB, while Jahsita Fa’ali’i contributed 16 kills. Paiten Langston had 10 kills, Hannah Hashbarger had 40 assists and Christine Funk totaled 25 digs.

Rocky, when held leads in all three sets, were led by Makenna Bushman's 10 kills Blythe Sealey had 28 assists and Ayla Embry totaled 20 digs.

“It certainly wasn’t the cleanest volleyball we could have played,” MSUB coach Casey Bonner stated in a press release. “But I am proud of the way our team fought, and our ability to come from behind and finish when we needed to.”

MSU Billings will continue its Great Northwest Athletic Conference schedule Thursday at home against Saint Martins. Rocky will play at Frontier Conference rival Carroll on Friday.

