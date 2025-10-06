Montana State Billings runner to undergo surgery after van crash that injured 6 teammates

BILLINGS — Six Montana State Billings cross country athletes are recovering after a van crash that occurred Friday night while traveling to a meet in Washington.

University officials said one runner will undergo surgery, while another has been released from the hospital, after the rest were already treated and released.

All injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

About 20 athletes were traveling in three university vans at the time of the crash, which happened as the team was en route to the Whitman Open in Walla Walla, Wash.

Coach Jonathan Woehl is returning to Billings, and the team chose not to compete in the event out of respect for their injured teammates.

The Yellowjackets are scheduled to host a crosstown meet at Amend Park in Billings, but the athletic director Michael Bazemore said it’s unclear whether that event will move forward.

