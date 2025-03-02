Montana State Billings men reach 20-win mark for third straight season

BILLINGS — With a 73-67 victory over Seattle Pacific on Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium, the Montana State Billings men's basketball team reach the 20-win mark for the third consecutive season.

MSUB is now 20-11 overall and finished the regular season with an 11-7 record in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. It's the first time the Yellowjackets have reeled off three straight 20-win seasons in the GNAC era and the first since they did it between the 1984-85 and 1986-87 seasons.

Livingston's Brendon Johnson had 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Jackets on Saturday, shooting 7 for 10 from the floor, 2 for 5 from 3-point range and 6 of 8 from the foul line. Jalen Tot had 17 points, and Rocky Mountain College transfer Kael Robinson added 15 points and six boards.

MSUB will be the No. 5 seed for the upcoming GNAC postseason tournament in Lacey, Wash. Its first matchup will be against either Seattle Pacific or Western Washington.

"Proud of how the guys stuck together, got key stops, and executed to finish the game the right way," MSUB coach Luke Fennelly stated in a press release. "Couldn’t be more thankful for a great group of seniors."

