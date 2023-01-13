Montana State Billings men rally from 11 points down, top Saint Martin's for sole possession of GNAC lead

The MSU Billings men's basketball team fell behind by as many as 11 in the first half, but the Yellowjackets rallied for a 72-61 win over Saint Martin's in a battle of conference unbeatens.

The Yellowjackets (13-4, 7-0 GNAC) now have sole possession of first place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Saint Martin's shot the lights out in the opening half and led 36-25 in the closing seconds before a Jalen Tot 3-pointer before the buzzer pulled MSUB within eight and seemingly sparked some momentum coming out of the locker room.

The Jackets held Saint Martin's to just 25 second-half points on 7-of-22 shooting and led by as many as 13. Carrington Wiggins led MSUB with 22 points and Bilal Shabazz added 17 and 14 rebounds.

MSUB is in action on Saturday at home against Seattle Pacific. Tipoff is slated for 4:15 p.m.