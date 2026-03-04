Montana State Billings' Mason Landdeck named first-team All-GNAC

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior guard Mason Landdeck was named to the All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference first team on Wednesday.

A preseason all-conference selection, Landdeck delivered on expectations in 2025-26. The Cashmere, Wash., native led the league in total points with 559. His 19.3 points per game ranked third in the conference.



Landdeck’s impact extended beyond scoring. He paced the GNAC in free throws made (161) and total assists (149) while logging the second-most minutes in the league (967). He also added 98 rebounds and 39 steals to anchor the Yellowjackets on both ends of the floor.

In addition to Landdeck's postseason honor, MSUB's Brandon Tchouya, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, was named honorable mention All-GNAC.

MSU Billings finished the 2025-26 regular season with a 20-11 overall record and a 9-9 mark in the GNAC, and failed to qualify for the league's postseason tournament.

Saint Martin's Kaden Hansen was named GNAC player of the year, while Hasaan Herrington of Alaska Anchorage was selected defensive player of the year. Anchorage's Sylas Williams was tabbed newcomer of the year and Western Washington's Dennis Johnson III is freshman of the year. Aaron Landon of Saint Martin's was picked as the GNAC coach of the year.

