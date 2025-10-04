Montana State Billings cross country athletes injured in vehicle accident; teams not competing

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings cross country teams are returning home from Washington on Saturday and will not compete in the Whitman Open.

The team opted to not compete after six members of the team sustained injuries in a single-vehicle accident en route to the event Friday night. Several members of the team have been treated for injuries and released from Spokane-area hospitals.

Out of respect for the injured teammates, it was decided the Yellowjackets would not compete.

"We are shaken by this incident and feel extremely grateful that all of our student-athletes and coaches are still with us," said MSU Billings athletic director Michael Bazemore. "We are thankful for the medical response and physicians that treated our student-athletes. As we move forward, we focus our attention on the continued care and healing for our student-athletes and coaching staff."

Families of those affected have been notified, and the university remains in ongoing communication with them. MSU Billings will continue to work with all students involved to help them meet their physical and emotional recovery needs.

