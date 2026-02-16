Montana State Billings baseball duo claims GNAC player of the week honors

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Montana State Billings baseball team swept the conference’s weekly honors for the second time in three weeks, as seniors Brennen Chappell and River Smith were named pitcher and player of the week by the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.



The duo powered the Yellowjackets to a series win over Regis University, outscoring the Rangers 46-21 across the four-game set. MSUB’s lineup produced its most explosive weekend of the season, finishing first in Division II in doubles per game (5.75), fourth in team batting average (.435), and fifth in slugging percentage (.721).



Smith led the offensive surge, going 9 for 16 (.563) with a .750 on-base percentage and a .875 slugging mark. The Livingston native recorded five doubles in four games — ranking second nationally for the week at 1.25 per game — while scoring seven runs, drawing three walks and driving in seven more.



On the mound, Chappell delivered a standout outing to secure his sixth career victory and second of the season. The Kimberly, Idaho, native tossed eight innings — the longest start by a Yellowjacket this year — and struck out a career-high 11 batters. He allowed just one run on three hits and three walks, finishing with a 0.75 WHIP and averaging 1.375 strikeouts per inning.

