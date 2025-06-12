Montana State Billings announces Scott Keister will take lead of volleyball program

BILLINGS — Former Northwest College volleyball coach Scott Keister has been chosen to lead the Montana State Billings program.

MSUB athletic director Michael Bazemore made the announcement Thursday via a school press release.

Keister has a quarter century of coaching experience, including the past five seasons at Northwest, where he led the Wyoming junior college to an 87-63 record.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity I've been entrusted with to lead the MSUB volleyball program," Keister was quoted as saying in the press release. "Athletics director Michael Bazemore and his entire staff have been so kind and welcoming throughout this process, and I'm excited to work with them all as we strive to build the program moving forward. I'm excited to be a part of the MSUB and Billings community, and I'm excited to work with the Yellowjacket student-athletes."

Prior to his time in Wyoming, Keister also coached at Salt Lake Community College and was a part of the University of Utah and Westminster (Utah) programs. In 2010, Keister was named an assistant coach at Montana State where he spent two years on the staff of Sara Schaub, who coached the Yellowjackets in 2007 before taking the MSU job.

Keister, who is from Evansville, Indiana, becomes the 15th head coach in Yellowjackets’ history. He replaces Casey Williams, who guided the Yellowjackets for nine seasons and was the longest-tenured coach for the volleyball program. MSUB finished 7-21 last season and 0-18 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play.