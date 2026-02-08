Montana native Mya Hansen scores 1,000th career point at Boise State

BOISE, Idaho — Former Laurel and Billings Central high school basketball standout Mya Hansen scored her 1,000th career point at Boise State on Saturday in the Broncos' 63-35 win over New Mexico.

Hansen's milestone point came at the free throw line in the second quarter. She scored five points in the win, Boise State's ninth consecutive Mountain West Conference victory.

Hansen, a 5-foot-9 senior guard, is in her fourth season as a Boise State starter. She has started all 24 games this season and is averaging 8.1 points per game, the fifth-most on the team. Her 4.5 assists per game lead the Broncos and are the most in the Mountain West.

Hansen has now scored 1,001 career points at Boise State. She's the 26th player in program history to hit the threshold.

A former MaxPreps and Gatorade Montana girls basketball player of the year, Hansen started her high school career at Laurel and finished it at Billings Central. While she was at Central, the Rams shared the 2020 Class A state championship and finished as the state runners-up in 2021 and 2022. Hansen was a Class A all-state selection all four years of her high school career.

The Broncos, led by longtime head coach Gordy Presnell, are 19-5 overall this season and 10-3 in the Mountain West. They sit third in the conference standings behind San Diego State (18-4 overall, 12-1 Mountain West) and UNLV (16-7, 11-2).

Boise State has seven games remaining in the regular season, beginning Wednesday at Fresno State.