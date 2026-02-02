Missoula's Grace Hood earns GNAC softball player of the week accolades

BILLINGS — Following an impressive opening weekend at the plate, Montana State Billings' Grace Hood was awarded Great Northwest Athletic Conference softball player of the week on Monday.

A sophomore from Missoula, Hood received GNAC player of the week honors for the first time in her career. Appearing at first base and catcher, Hood started each of the Yellowjackets' six games to open the season last week at the Beaver Bubble Invite, batting .450 with nine hits, five runs, three home runs, a double, and 11 RBIs across those contests.

Hood leads the Yellowjackets in batting average, home runs, and RBIs after the first weekend of play, as well as total bases (19), slugging percentage (.950) and OPS (1.450).

“Grace had an outstanding weekend,” said Yellowjackets coach Joe Yegge. “She played a great first base and even caught a game. At the plate she must have been seeing beach balls. She went deep into counts, destroyed balls and stepped up in RBI situations.”

Hood was a standout player in high school at Missoula Big Sky. She and the Yellowjackets are back in action on the road this weekend with a pair of doubleheaders in Colorado, first taking on Metro State on Saturday before facing Colorado School of Mines on Sunday.

