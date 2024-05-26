Watch Now
More College

Actions

Missoula's Ashley McElmurry jumps into NCAA outdoor track and field championships

Ashley McElmurry
Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska's Ashley McElmurry
Ashley McElmurry
Posted at 8:50 PM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 23:02:16-04

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Missoula Sentinel grad Ashley McElmurry qualified for the NCAA outdoor track and field championships for the first time Saturday.

Nebraska's McElmurry registered the fifth-best triple-jump mark in school history (44-8¾, 13.63 meters) to place ninth in the event during the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds.

The top 12 placers in each event at both the West and East preliminary meets advance to the NCAA Division I outdoor championships, which will be held June 5-8 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

McElmurry entered this week coming off a personal-best mark in the triple jump at the Big Ten championship meet with a jump of 43 feet, 10½ inches to take second place, but it also put her in the top 10 in the NCAA West bracket.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state