Missoula's Ashley McElmurry jumps into NCAA outdoor track and field championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Missoula Sentinel grad Ashley McElmurry qualified for the NCAA outdoor track and field championships for the first time Saturday.

Nebraska's McElmurry registered the fifth-best triple-jump mark in school history (44-8¾, 13.63 meters) to place ninth in the event during the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds.

Wave it high, Ashley!



With the fifth-best jump in school history (44-8 3/4, 13.63m), McElmurry punched her ticket to the NCAA Championships in the triple jump! pic.twitter.com/muFJ70hhLA — Nebraska Track & Field/Cross Country (@HuskerTFXC) May 26, 2024

The top 12 placers in each event at both the West and East preliminary meets advance to the NCAA Division I outdoor championships, which will be held June 5-8 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

McElmurry entered this week coming off a personal-best mark in the triple jump at the Big Ten championship meet with a jump of 43 feet, 10½ inches to take second place, but it also put her in the top 10 in the NCAA West bracket.