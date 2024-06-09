Watch Now
Missoula Sentinel grad Ashley McElmurry jumps to All-American honor

Jack Coil / Nebraska Athletics
Ashley McElmurry competes in the triple jump for the University of Nebraska.
Posted at 6:11 PM, Jun 08, 2024

EUGENE, Ore. — Missoula Sentinel grad Ashley McElmurry ended her senior season at Nebraska with a second-team All-American finish Saturday at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field.

McElmurry placed 10th in the women's triple jump by winning the first flight with a best jump of 43 feet, 5 inches.

Unfortunately for McElmurry, the second flight featured nine jumpers who bested her to qualify for finals. Texas junior Ackelia Smith won the event with a jump of 47-7¾.

McElmurry, who qualified for the NCAA Championships by recording the fifth-best triple-jump mark in Nebraska school history (44-8¾) at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds in May, started her performance Saturday with a jump of 42-10¾. She went 43-5 on her next jump and scratched her third and final attempt.

