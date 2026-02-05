Miles Community College athletic director Jerry Olson to retire after 40-plus years in athletics

MILES CITY — Upon the completion of the 2025–26 Pioneer athletic season, Miles Community College athletic director Jerry Olson will retire, concluding a distinguished career in athletics spanning more than four decades.

Olson will complete his eighth year as MCC's athletic director after being hired in 2018. His tenure also includes service as the current women's head softball coach during the 2025–26 season.

When asked about his decision to retire, Olson cited the length of his career and reflected on his time at MCC.

"After 40 years of college athletics and seven years of high school, it's time," Olson said. "I cannot be more thankful for my time at MCC. It's a special place. I've been at some great colleges and universities, but this is far and away the best."

"Jerry has been an invaluable part of the MCC family and the Miles City community," said Richard DeShields, MCC's vice president of student engagement and auxiliary services. "He has led our athletic program to distinction, and his relationship-building is second to none. His leadership will be difficult to replace."

Prior to joining MCC, Olson spent 11 seasons at Oklahoma Panhandle State University (OPSU) as the head men's basketball coach and served as the institution's athletic director from 2004 to 2012. During his time at OPSU, he also led the women's basketball program from 1990–94 and again from 2004–07. His 1993–94 women's team advanced to the Elite Eight of the national tournament and earned a No. 4 national ranking in one poll.

In 2008, Olson guided the OPSU men's team to a 97–91 victory over Colorado State, making them the only NCAA Division II program to defeat a Division I opponent during the regular season that year.

Olson's collegiate coaching experience also includes time as the top assistant coach at NCAA Division I Montana State University. While there, he was part of four of the Bobcats' five 20-win seasons and helped lead the program to two NCAA Tournament appearances and two National Invitation Tournament (NIT) appearances.

He began his collegiate head coaching career at Iowa Wesleyan College, serving as both head baseball and head basketball coach. Olson's coaching career started immediately after college at Hoffman-Kensington High School in Minnesota, where he remains the winningest coach in school history. He also coached one season at Winfield-Mt. Union High School in Iowa, where he coached future three-time All-Big Ten performer Jess Settles.

As a student-athlete, Olson competed in both baseball and basketball at the University of Minnesota-Morris. His teams captured two conference championships in basketball and advanced to three postseason tournaments, along with one NCAA Tournament appearance in baseball.

Olson earned degrees in physical education and elementary education from Minnesota-Morris and later completed his master's degree in physical education at Montana State University.

Olson's athletic success began at Barrett High School in Minnesota, where he earned 20 varsity letters and competed in the state basketball all-star game. Upon graduation, he ranked 17th on Minnesota's all-time high school scoring list.

Over the course of his playing and coaching career, Olson has been part of 33 championship teams and has been inducted into four halls of fame: University of Minnesota-Morris (player), Montana State University (coach), Oklahoma Panhandle State University (coach) and OPSU as an alumni ambassador.

Olson also expressed appreciation for the leadership at MCC during his time at the institution.

"I want to thank (former MCC president) Stacy Klippenstein for hiring me and current MCC president Dr. Ron Slinger for his inspiration and his great vision for MCC," Olson said. "It's all about the students, and that's what it should be about. It's been eight enjoyable years."

When asked about his plans following retirement, Olson kept his response simple.

"Doing nothing," Olson said. "Nothing sounds really, really good."

Miles Community College will recognize Olson's contributions and service to Pioneer athletics throughout the 2025–26 athletic season.

