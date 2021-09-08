MCC volleyball falls to Bismarck State

(Editor's note: MCC media release)

Pioneers 1... Bismarck State 3 (21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-25)

After 2 straight conference wins on the road and 15 consecutive road games to start the 2021 season, the MCC Pioneer volleyball team took a hit Monday night in Bismarck, ND and left the MonDak Conference standings in a log jam. After evening things up at 1 game each, Bismarck State took command in games 3 & 4 to put the conference in a fight to the finish.

Leading the way defensively for the Pioneers, Olivia Cook [miles.prestosports.com] (Belgrade, MT) had 2.5 blocks and Sam Oliver (Havre, MT) had 36 digs. Offensively, Cassidy Acor [miles.prestosports.com] (Havre, MT) had 7 kills and Jacey Rowland [miles.prestosports.com] (Weyburn, Saskatchewan) had 16 assists and 4 aces.

The Pioneers will play their first home match of the season on Tuesday night (September 14) against Dakota College-Bottineau at 7:00 PM. The MonDak Conference is up for grabs and it appears every team in the league has a chance for the title.

