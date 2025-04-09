Watch Now
Manhattan Christian alum Seth Amunrud named Region XIII MVP for Dawson CC

(Editor's note: Dawson Community College release.)

GLENDIVE — Manhattan Christian alum Seth Amunrud was named the NJCAA Region XIII player of the year for the 2024-25 season.

Amudrud and teammates Justin Asi and Jordan Jasper were named to the All-Region team. The three Buccaneers led Dawson to a 29-4 record on the season with a Mon-Dak Conference championship and the Region XIII championship.

It was a historic season for the Bucs as they won the second-most games in program history and broke the record for the highest-scoring average in the 67 year history (101 ppg).

In 27.1 minutes per game, Amunrud averaged 21.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.8 steals while shooting 55.2% from the field, 46.8% from the 3-point line, and 88.7% from the free throw line.

Amunrud led Dawson in scoring, defensive rebounds, assists, assist-to-turnover ratio, field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, free throw percentage and steals. Amunrud has signed to play Division I basektball at the University of Denver.

Asi averaged 17.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 53.7% from the field and 39.9% from 3-point range.

Despite missing nine games due to injury, Jasper still received All-Region recognition. He averaged 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 52.9% from the field and 42.3% from the 3-point line. He led the conference in assists.

