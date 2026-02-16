MACtion: Sac State football jumping from Big Sky to FBS Mid-American Conference

CLEVELAND — The Mid-American Conference on Monday announced the addition of Sacramento State as a football-only member beginning July 1, 2026.

"Today's exciting announcement is about strengthening our competitive profile and creating value for the membership," said MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher. "We were presented with an opportunity to add an institution with demonstrated success in football, a record of investment and commitment to the continued growth of the institution and community.

"Sacramento State is ready and poised for this next step. I welcome the Hornets to the Mid-American Conference and expect they will become a competitive and contributing member to the long history and legacy of one of the oldest Division I conferences."

The Sacramento State football program has won seven conference titles, including three consecutive Big Sky championships from 2019-2022, and was just one of just 12 FCS programs to win at least seven games in five of the last six seasons. During that time, the Hornets made four NCAA FCS Playoff appearances and held a top-25 ranking for 50 weeks.

"This partnership will immediately strengthen the Mid-American Conference's competitiveness, and it will provide flexibility for the future," said Geoffrey S. Mearns, Council of Presidents Chair and President of Ball State University. "In this period of dynamic transformation, we believe we must be proactive and innovative. This relationship demonstrates the enduring viability of our conference, and it provides our member institutions with additional confidence."

"I am pleased to welcome Sacramento State to the Mid-American Conference," said Scott Wetherbee, Chair of the MAC Council of Directors of Athletics and Vice President/Director of Athletics at Eastern Michigan University. "I want to commend Commissioner Steinbrecher for his forward-thinking leadership and creative approach in identifying opportunities that enhance value for our membership. The addition of Sacramento State as a football-only member strengthens our conference and positions us well for continued collective success."

Founded in 1947, Sac State has grown into one of the region's leading centers of research, innovation and community engagement with an enrollment of nearly 31,000. It is an accessible and inclusive place of learning, located on a picturesque campus along the American River.

"This is a historic moment for Sacramento State — a bold leap into the future," said Dr. Luke Wood, President of Sacramento State. "Our move to the FBS represents more than a change in classification; it is a declaration of who we are and where we're going. We are elevating our university, our student-athletes, and the entire Greater Sacramento region onto the national stage — committed to competing, leading, and winning at the highest level.

"This is bigger than football. It's about opportunity, visibility, and momentum. It's about attracting the next generation of students, fueling enrollment and innovation, and building partnerships that will transform Sacramento State for decades to come. Together, we are proving that belief, vision, and hard work can redefine what's possible.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the MAC Commissioner and the MAC university presidents for their leadership, trust, and confidence in our program. The future is bright, the mission is clear, and the climb continues."

"This is a special day for Sacramento State. I am ecstatic for our football student-athletes, coaches, and staff who work so hard to represent our University," said Sacramento State Director of Athletics Mark Orr.

"Our student athletes will now have the opportunity to showcase their talent on the highest level of college football in front of national audiences. I am grateful to Commissioner Steinbrecher, the University Presidents, and all the dedicated staff that played a pivotal role in making this possible. The support for our football program continues to expand, and we are so proud to bring FBS football to Sacramento."

