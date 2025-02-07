Livingston's Brendon Johnson hits 1,000 career points in MSU Billings loss at Western Washington

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team fell 94-74 on the road Thursday night at GNAC rival Western Washington, but the Yellowjackets' Brendon Johnson reached a career scoring milestone.

Johnson, a senior from Livingston, hit the 1,000-point mark at the 6:53 mark in the first half. Johnson posted a double-double with with 14 points and a team high of 10 rebounds to go along with four assists.

Johnson is a transfer from Dominican University of California. Prior to that, he played two seasons at North Idaho College. With the Livingston Rangers, Johnson was a three-time all-state selection.

Johnson currently ranks third on the MSU Billings team in scoring at 13.0 points per game.

Thursday's loss snapped a four-game winning streak. The Yellowjackets are 15-10 overall and 6-6 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. They travel to play Simon Fraser on Saturday.

